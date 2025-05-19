Vivo T3 Pro now available with Rs 6,000 discount: Find out where to buy Vivo has made the most significant price cut for the T3 Pro to date. This mid-budget smartphone is now available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

The Vivo T3 Pro model has seen a significant price reduction, making it available for up to Rs 10,000 less than its initial launch price. Released earlier this year, this mid-range smartphone boasts impressive features such as a 50MP camera and a robust 5500mAh battery. This fantastic offer is part of the ongoing Mobile Bonanza Sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which runs until August 22. Other models in the Vivo T3 series, such as the Vivo T3 Ultra and Vivo T3x, have also seen price cuts during this sale.

Vivo T3 Pro discount

The Vivo T3 Pro comes in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Initially priced at Rs 24,999, it’s now listed at just Rs 22,999, and buyers can also take advantage of a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000. This means you could bring home this smartphone for as little as Rs 18,999.

Vivo T3 Pro specifications

As for the features of the Vivo T3 Pro, it sports a 6.77-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with a curved design, featuring a punch-hole selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It’s equipped with a powerful 5500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The device runs on FuntouchOS, based on Android 15.

On the back, you’ll find a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera, while the front hosts a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea to shut down its operation post FY26? Here's why it is asking for urgent govt support