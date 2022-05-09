Sennheiser launches CX SPORT True Wireless earphones; check features, design, price in India

Follow us on Image Source : SENNHEISER Sennheiser CX SPORT True Wireless earphones.

Sennheiser has launched CX SPORT True Wireless earphones bringing superior audio performance for fitness and sports enthusiasts. The new Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless brings superior audio performance for fitness enthusiasts and athletes no matter how intense the workout.

Its unique Adaptable Acoustic feature also offers a choice of open and closed ear adapters, allowing athletes to tailor their listening experience to their sport.

CX SPORT with customizable fit

Thanks to its secure, customizable fit, the SPORT True Wireless is ready for even the most active challenges - all with the unique Sennheiser sound.

SPORT True Wireless delivers an exceptional sound experience thanks to Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer.

Designed and engineered in Germany, the acoustic system is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion - even at high volume.

The SPORT True Wireless also puts athletes in control of how they experience sound and perceive their surroundings. The unique Adaptable Acoustic feature allows athletes to choose either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings for the perfect custom training sound.

The open ear adapters in combination with the Aware EQ settings help to reduce body-borne noise and allow some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness.

In this mode, runners hear fewer distracting noises such as their own heartbeat or footsteps and more of their surroundings, blending their favourite exercise playlist with sounds of nature or the city while improving awareness.

Closed ear adapter and Focus EQ settings

Those who prefer their own music in noisy gyms and don't want to be distracted by the busy environment will find peace of mind with the closed ear adapter and Focus EQ settings.

In addition to the Sennheiser Smart Control App’s Focus and Aware EQ settings, athletes can make fully customizable pre-sets for their listening experience via the Sound Check feature.

Connectivity

The intuitive touch controls of the SPORT True Wireless let users personalize the sound to their preferences and facilitate access to audio navigation and voice assistants. Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility and support for audio codecs like SBC, AAC and aptX also make it easy to stay connected to mobile devices, smartwatches, smart TVs, and connected fitness devices for a seamless audio experience.

“We are delighted to launch the CX SPORT True Wireless earphones that is designed keeping in mind the struggle people face while listening to music while working out or playing sports. The earphones are engineered with advanced features to fit your lifestyle at play. With the latest addition to our product portfolio, we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.

Comes with IP54

A secure fit that can be counted on The ergonomic design of the SPORT True Wireless was developed precisely for this purpose. The earbuds can be customized with a choice of ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fins to withstand any workout. With an IP54 rating, the SPORT True Wireless is dust and splash resistant and can also easily withstand sweat, runs in the rain, and even workouts at the beach.

Battery | Runs longer than you can

The SPORT True Wireless doesn't just stand up to the physical challenges. With a battery life of 9 hours, and another 18 hours with the charging case, it offers uncompromising performance to go the distance.

Pricing and availability

The device is available in the market from May 3, 2022 for Rs 10,990 (approx) across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com & Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets in India.

