Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal lets you save staggering Rs 80,000: Where to buy The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB storage has decreased once again. This premium smartphone features a 200MP camera and is now available at a significantly lower price than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone then there is good news for you. There has been a big cut in the price of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can buy this phone with 200 megapixel camera at the lowest price ever. Now you do not need to collect lakhs of rupees to buy it. In this you get powerful features with great camera setup.

Both e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart have made a big price cut in Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. If you are a content creator and want to do DSLR level photography or videography, then you can go for this smartphone. Let us tell you about the amazing offers available on 200 megapixel phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB discount on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,34,999. The company has made a big cut of 33 per cent in its price. Now you can buy it at the lowest price and take it home. With a 33 per cent discount, you can buy it for just Rs 89,989. If you buy it with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you will also get a cashback offer of 5 per cent. If you want to save more, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB on Amazon

Talking about Amazon's discount offer on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB, this phone is listed on the platform at a price of Rs 1,34,999. The company is offering customers a discount of 34 per cent on this phone. With this flat discount offer, you can buy it for just Rs 88,900 and take it home.

Amazon is also offering many other offers along with flat discounts. You are also being made available a cashback offer of more than Rs 26,500 and instant discount offer on bank cards.

Let us tell you that Amazon is also offering a great exchange offer to customers on this premium phone. If you have an old phone, then you can exchange it for up to Rs 88,900. If you get the full value of this offer, then you can buy it for about Rs 20,000 and take it home.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a large 6.8-inch display in which AMOLED panel is available. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 14. For performance, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of large storage.

For photography, it has a 200+10+50+12 megapixel camera. It has a 12-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. To power the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it has a 5000mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a Pro review: A promising mid-ranger? Find out here