Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra along with S24 and S24 FE available at half price in Amazon, Flipkart sales Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones are available at discounted prices in the new sale started on Amazon and Flipkart. You can bring these premium Samsung phones home at nearly half the price.

New Delhi:

New sales to mark Independence Day have officially kicked off on both Amazon and Flipkart. These sales offer incredible discounts on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphones. You can now get the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE for almost half their original price. In addition to these massive discounts, shoppers can also benefit from bank discounts and exchange offers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a powerful 200MP camera, will be available for under Rs 80,000 in this sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

You can grab the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on Flipkart for an initial price of just Rs 35,999. This is a huge drop from its launch price of Rs 59,999. The phone come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of feature, it boasts a 4,700mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 10MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 12MP front camera. The phone also comes with an AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 has also significantly dropped in this sale, allowing you to buy it for Rs 46,999. This phone was originally launched at Rs 74,999, making it up to Rs 28,000 cheaper than its launch price. The smartphone is offered in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

It packs a 4000mAh battery and features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP, and a 12MP camera. A 12MP camera is also present on the front for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can be brought home at nearly half its price during this sale. This premium Samsung flagship is available on the e-commerce website starting at Rs 79,999. This is a massive discount from its launch price of Rs 1,34,999. Furthermore, interested buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs 2,399 on your purchase. The phone is packed with impressive features, including a 200MP camera and a powerful 5000mAh battery.

