Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price cut gets 41% discount, now available for Rs 24,000: Where to buy The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been significantly reduced. This triple-camera smartphone is now available at a hefty discount for interested buyers.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for a premium smartphone, there's some exciting news. Samsung's flagship model, the Galaxy S24 FE, has seen a significant price drop once again. This phone is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a durable device packed with top-of-the-line features. Equipped with an impressive triple camera setup and a robust processor, the Galaxy S24 FE lets you capture stunning photos on par with those taken by a DSLR. To snag the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, you should have around 60,000 rupees. However, Amazon is currently offering a substantial discount that makes this smartphone even more appealing.

Let’s dive into the details of the offers and the features this device boasts.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE discount

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is listed at Rs 59,999 on Amazon, but with the ongoing offers, you can grab it for an even lower price. Customers can benefit from a generous flat discount of 41 per cent, bringing the price down to just Rs 35,415. This offer applies to the 128GB storage option in the blue variant.

In addition to the price cut, Amazon is providing bank offers that will allow you to save even more. You can receive an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on selected bank cards. Plus, there's a cashback opportunity of Rs 1,026. If your budget is tight, you also have the option to purchase it on EMI, with monthly payments of just Rs 1,594.

Amazon is also rolling out a fantastic exchange offer that could save you up to Rs 33,500 when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 10,000, you can get this smartphone for around Rs 24,000. However, the exact value will depend on the condition of your smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE sports a stylish design with a glass back panel and an aluminum frame. It features a vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

For performance, this smartphone is equipped with the powerful Exynos 2400e chipset. You can choose between up to 8GB of RAM and storage options reaching up to 512GB.

When it comes to photography, the rear panel houses a versatile triple camera setup with 50+8+12 megapixels, while a 10MP selfie camera caters to your self-portrait needs. To keep it all running, the device is powered by a large 4,700mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.

