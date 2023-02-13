Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Revealed: What is in the box?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG.IN Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Revealed with unique packaging; what's inside the box?

Samsung in collaboration with BMW and SK Telecom has released a limited edition variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition, which will only be available in South Korea. Samsung has announced its latest smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which includes the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phones will be available for purchase in India on 17 February.

The BMW M3 E30 serves as an inspiration for the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. A keychain with interchangeable BMW emblems, a BMW roundel, a metal "We Are M" logo, a small air compressor, a cupholder/wireless charger, an analogue clock, a photo book, and a poster are all included in the special packaging. A Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea, will also be given away to a select few customers.

Only 1000 units of Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will be produced. Customers in South Korea can pre-order this limited edition device with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage from the SK Telecom site for KRW 1,727,000. The pre-order period will end on 13 February.

The limited edition device will feature a BMW-inspired boot animation and come in a BMW-themed case. The device specifications are similar to the standard Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition comes with a price tag of $1,370.

FAQs

1. What makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition special?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is a limited edition smartphone that has been jointly developed by Samsung, BMW, and SK Telecom. It comes with unique features and design elements inspired by BMW's iconic M series.

2. Will the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition be available outside of South Korea?

As of now, the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is only available in South Korea and there is no information about its availability in other countries. It is a limited edition smartphone and may not be available for purchase outside of South Korea.

Latest Technology News