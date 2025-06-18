Samsung Galaxy A35 with 8GB RAM gets huge price cut, now available for Rs 13,000: Where to buy Samsung Galaxy A35 was launched in India in March of last year. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera.

New Delhi:

If you’re looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone that offers excellent performance and a great camera without breaking the bank, there’s a fantastic opportunity for you. E-commerce giant Amazon has slashed the price of one of its Galaxy A Series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A35, which debuted in March 2024, is now available with a discount of Rs 11,000. This smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP secondary camera with an ultra-wide sensor, plus a 5MP micro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G discount

Initially launched at Rs 30,999 for the base variant with 128GB of storage, Amazon is currently offering the 128GB version for just Rs 20,903. Additionally, there’s a discount of Rs 1,250 available with select bank credit cards, which brings the effective price down to Rs 19,653.

Moreover, Amazon has an exchange offer that provides up to Rs 19,650 off. If your old smartphone is valued at Rs 7,000, you could snag the Galaxy A35 for as little as Rs 13,000. However, the exact discount will depend on the condition of your old device.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G specifications

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, ensuring a vibrant visual experience. It also features a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass for durability. The device is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU for excellent performance.

For photography enthusiasts, this smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP micro lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 13-megapixel front camera. To keep the smartphone running, it comes equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

