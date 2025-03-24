Samsung Galaxy A26 5G price at Rs 24,999 goes on sale in India with Rs 2,000 discount Samsung has launched a new mid-budget smartphone, the Galaxy A26 5G, in India. This device features a 5000mAh battery, an IP67 rating, and promises OS updates for six years.

Samsung has recently unveiled its Galaxy A36, A56, and A26 smartphones in India. While the company quickly announced the prices for the Galaxy A36 and A56 shortly after their launch, the pricing details for the Galaxy A26 were initially kept under wraps. Now, Samsung has revealed the pricing for the Galaxy A26 smartphone, which boasts several impressive features. It is powered by the in-house octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and runs on Android 15 with the One UI 7 skin right out of the box. Additionally, it promises six years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. The device is built to withstand the elements, with an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G India price and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 27,999. It is available in four attractive colour options: Black, Mint, Peach Pink, and White. Customers can purchase the handset through Flipkart and the Samsung India e-store. Buyers can also avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI credit card.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G features a stunning 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Both the front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

According to its listing on Flipkart, the device is equipped with the octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage, all running on Android 15-based One UI 7. Furthermore, users can look forward to six years of updates for both the Android OS and security.

On the photography front, the Galaxy A26 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it features a 13-megapixel front camera.

The device is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Connectivity options are extensive, including 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient authentication. Measuring 164x77.5x7.7mm and weighing 200g, the handset combines style with functionality.

