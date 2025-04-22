Realme P Series just got cheaper! Massive price cut of up to Rs 7,000 on two new models Realme has simultaneously reduced the prices of its recently launched P series 5G smartphones during the ongoing P Series Carnival Sale.

New Delhi:

Realme has made a significant price reduction on its newly launched 5G smartphones, slashing up to Rs 7,000 off the original prices. The Realme P3 series, which includes the P3 Ultra, P3, and P3 Pro, made its debut in India just a few days ago. These models are now available for purchase during the ongoing P-Series Carnival Sale on the company's official website, where customers can take advantage of various offers, including bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Offers on the Realme P3 Series

As part of this carnival sale, buyers of the P3 Pro and P3 can benefit from a bank discount of Rs 4,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 3,000. With these incentives, you can bring home the P3 Pro smartphone for as low as Rs 19,999, down from its original price of Rs 23,999.

The Realme P3 Pro is available in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The 256GB model starts at Rs 20,999, while the 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 22,999.

When you purchase the base model of the Realme P3, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you can take advantage of a bank offer worth Rs 1,000, bringing the initial price down to Rs 15,999. For the other two variants of this model, there’s a bank discount of Rs 2,000 available. If you're interested in the Ultra version of this series, you can benefit from a bank offer of Rs 3,000, allowing you to purchase it for an initial price of Rs 26,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 29,999.

Realme P3 Ultra specifications

The Realme P3 Ultra boasts a spacious 6.83-inch display and is powered by a robust 6,000mAh battery. It supports up to 12GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 256GB. You'll find a dual camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. Additionally, for selfies and video calls, there’s a convenient 16MP front-facing camera included.

