Realme GT Pro 7 Holi discount drops price to Rs 36,500 for eligible buyers

If you’re on the lookout for a powerful gaming smartphone, there’s exciting news for you! Realme launched its GT 7 Pro in November last year. This device is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and boasts a stunning 6.78-inch Samsung Eco2 Sky AMOLED display. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a robust 50MP triple rear camera setup and more. When it debuted, the base model was priced at Rs 59,999, but now it's available at a significant discount on Amazon.

Realme GT 7 Pro discount

Initially, the Realme GT 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage retailed for Rs 59,999. However, Amazon is currently offering a 21percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 54,998. Additionally, there’s a further Rs 2,000 off the smartphone, lowering the cost to Rs 52,998. Certain banks are also providing up to Rs 1,500 off on credit and debit card transactions, which could effectively reduce the price to Rs 51,498.

Moreover, Amazon is allowing for up to Rs 30,350 off through an exchange program. If your old smartphone is valued at around Rs 15,000, you could snag the Realme GT 7 Pro for just Rs 36,498. Keep in mind that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro features an impressive 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With an IP69 rating, this smartphone is built to tolerate dust and water exposure. Notably, it was the first device in India to launch with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This robust chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and comes with a spacious 512GB of fast UFS 4.0 internal storage.

On the photography front, the GT 7 Pro shines with its exceptional triple-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 50MP primary sensor featuring the Sony IMX906, a 50MP telephoto lens equipped with the Sony IMX882, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfie lovers, there’s a 16MP front camera that captures all your best moments effortlessly. Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 15, promising a rich and engaging user experience.

