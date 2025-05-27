Realme GT 7, GT 7T with 7,000mAh battery debut in India, starting at Rs 34,999 Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 to interested buyers. The smartphone is currently available for pre-booking.

New Delhi:

Realme has officially launched its new smartphones in India, introducing the GT 7 Series. This lineup includes the newly unveiled Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T. Key highlights of the GT 7 Series feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and robust 7,000mAh battery units that support 120W fast charging. The Realme GT 7 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, while the GT 7T boasts a dual rear camera unit. Additionally, Realme has introduced the GT 7 Dream Edition, a special edition smartphone created in collaboration with Aston Martin's F1 Team.

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T India price and availability

The Realme GT 7T is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB configurations are priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from IceSense Black, IceSense Blue, and Racing Yellow colours.

In terms of pricing, the Realme GT 7 starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with the 12GB RAM + 256GB model priced at Rs 42,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant costing Rs 46,999. It is available in two colour options: IceSense Black and IceSense Blue.

With various bank offers, customers can purchase the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T with Rs 3,000 instant discount. Pre-booking for the series is now open, and sales will kick off on May 30 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon and Realme’s online store.

Lastly, the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is available in a single option of 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, priced at Rs 49,999, and can be found in the striking Aston Martin Racing Green. The sale for this model will begin on June 13.

Realme GT 7 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Realme GT 7 operates on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, it runs on the latest octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, offering configurations of up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage.

The Realme GT 7 is notably the first smartphone in India to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, which promises a stable 120fps frame rate for gaming titles like PUBG and BGMI.

On the rear, the Realme GT 7 is outfitted with a triple camera system that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. The rear cameras support 4K slow-motion video recording at 120fps, while the front camera can capture 4K video at 60fps.

Connectivity options for the Realme GT 7 include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7. It also has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and incorporates several AI-powered features like AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and AI Translator.

Realme has packed a substantial 7,000mAh battery into the GT 7, equipped with 120W wired fast charging support. This handset is advertised to deliver up to 63.43 hours of standby time and approximately 20.66 hours of YouTube playback on a single charge.

The fast charging feature claims to charge the battery from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in just 40 minutes, utilising a Smart Bypass charging method that provides power directly to the motherboard, thereby minimizing battery wear during high-performance scenarios. The smartphone measures 162.42x76.13x8.30mm and weighs 206 grams.

Realme GT 7T specifications

The Realme GT 7T shares similar specifications regarding SIM, software, selfie camera, battery, and charging speed as the GT 7. It features a slightly larger 6.80-inch (1,280x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset, the GT 7T also offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, alongside a 7,700mm² single-unit vapor chamber for effective thermal management.

For photography, the GT 7T features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle camera. It maintains the same 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6, dual-band GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

Realme promises that both the GT 7 and GT 7T will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. They are touted to feature the world’s first graphene-based IceSense design for enhanced thermal performance.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition specifications

The Realme GT 7 Dream Edition is another highlight, designed with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team's input. It sports Aston Martin's iconic green colour and displays the silver wing logo on the back, along with 'Formula One Team' inscribed in silver.

This special edition comes in a unique packaging that includes an F1 racecar SIM card pin and a silver wing phone case that replicates the Aston Martin F1 design.

