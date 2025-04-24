Oppo A5 Pro with IP69 rating launches in India starting at Rs 17,999 Oppo A5 Pro is offered in two variants and is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India e-store, with discounts of up to Rs 1,500.

Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone in India, the Oppo A5 Pro, adding to its popular A Series lineup. This budget-friendly device comes in two configurations and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It boasts 5,800mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, along with various camera functionalities such as live photos and AI-driven image editing tools.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G India price and availability

In India, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 19,999. Customers can choose from two stylish colours: Feather Blue and Mocha Brown. The phone is available for purchase through platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, the Oppo India e-store, and select offline retail outlets.

Moreover, customers of SBI, IDFC FIRST Bank, BOB Financial, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank can enjoy cashback of up to Rs. 1,500, along with the option of six months of no-cost EMI.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD display, providing up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It runs on a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device operates on Android 15, featuring ColorOS 15 out of the box.

In terms of photography, the A5 Pro 5G sports a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor featuring an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone supports features like Live Photos and advanced AI imaging tools, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, and AI Reflection Remover.

Oppo has also included a robust 5,800mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. In terms of connectivity, the A5 Pro 5G offers options like 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device is built to withstand the elements, boasting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. With dimensions of 164.8×75.5×7.8mm and a weight of 194g, the Oppo A5 Pro 5G is a sleek addition to the smartphone market.

