Poco X7, X7 Pro with up to 6,550mAh battery launched in India, starting at Rs 21,999

Poco has officially launched its new smartphone series in India, featuring the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro models. These latest additions are set to replace the Poco X6 and X6 Pro, which debuted in January of last year. The newly unveiled X7 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and boasts a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. In contrast, the Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC and comes with a larger 6,500mAh battery, capable of handling 90W wired fast charging. Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco X7 and X7 Pro smartphones.

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro India price and availability

The Poco X7 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is available in three colors: Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green, and Poco Yellow.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G has a price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration and Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This model is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black, and Poco Yellow colorways.

The Pro model will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting February 14, while the standard model will be available from February 17. ICICI Bank customers are eligible for a Rs. 2,000 bank offer. Additionally, purchasers of the Poco X7 Pro 5G can receive an extra Rs. 1,000 discount coupon on the first day of sale.

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro specifications

The Poco X7 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display, boasting an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In contrast, the Poco X7 Pro 5G comes equipped with a larger 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display that offers a remarkable peak brightness of 3,200 nits alongside the same refresh and touch sampling rates as the standard model.

Powering the base Poco X7 5G is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, while the Pro variant steps it up with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. The standard model supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage and comes with Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. On the other hand, the Poco X7 Pro 5G operates on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, featuring LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Both models are guaranteed to receive three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates.

When it comes to photography, the Poco X7 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with a f/1.59 aperture, equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The Pro version also has a 50-megapixel main sensor from Sony. Each device is fitted with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, and both benefit from AI-powered imaging, photo editing tools, and performance enhancers like Poco AI Notes.

Battery-wise, the Poco X7 Pro 5G houses a robust 6,550mAh cell with 90W HyperCharge technology, capable of charging from 0 to 100 percent in just 47 minutes. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 5G comes with a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging.

For connectivity, both handsets include options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The Poco X7 5G series is also said to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Additionally, they hold TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology, and are equipped with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.

