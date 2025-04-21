Oppo launches new smartphone with 7000mAh battery, 80W charging for Rs 18,000 Oppo K13 features 8GB of RAM and comes in two colors. It will be available for purchase on the Oppo India website and Flipkart starting April 25.

Oppo has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Oppo K13, which brings exciting new features to the K Series lineup in India. At the heart of this device lies the powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM. One of its standout features is the impressive 7,000mAh battery, which supports rapid 80W charging. The phone sports a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and it is equipped with a dual rear camera system anchored by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Below are all the essential details about the Oppo K13.

Oppo K13 5G india price and availability

The Oppo K13 5G is priced starting at Rs 17,999 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For those needing more space, the 256GB storage variant with the same RAM retails at Rs 19,999. Buyers can choose from two stunning colour options: Icy Purple and Prism Black. This smartphone will be available for purchase on the Oppo India website and Flipkart starting April 25.

Oppo K13 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo K13 5G runs on Android 15, topped with the company’s ColorOS 15 interface. It features a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a brightness of up to 1,200 nits. Notably, the display is designed to recognise touch input whether your hands are wet or if you’re wearing gloves. Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC with Adreno graphics, the device packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers storage options of up to 256GB using UFS 3.1.

When it comes to photography, the Oppo K13 5G features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel OV50D40 sensor with a wide f/1.85 lens aperture and autofocus, along with a 2-megapixel OV02B1B secondary camera. For selfies, it houses a 16-megapixel sensor from Sony. The camera system is enhanced with a variety of AI-driven features, such as AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Eraser 2.0.

In terms of thermal management, the Oppo K13 5G utilises a large graphite sheet and vapour cooling chamber to keep the device running efficiently. It also carries an IP65 rating, ensuring resistance to dust and splashes. Moreover, this smartphone holds a five-year fluency certification from the TL Certification Centre.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo K13 5G offers 5G support, alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an IR remote control. The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers and comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and Oppo's AI Trinity Engine. For security, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The standout 7,000mAh battery in the Oppo K13 5G supports 80W fast charging, which claims to charge the battery from zero to 62 percent in just 30 minutes and reach a full charge in around 56 minutes. Users can expect up to 49.4 hours of call time and a maximum of 32.7 hours of music playback on a single charge. The phone measures 8.45mm in thickness and weighs 208g, and it includes a dedicated Wi-Fi antenna for an enhanced gaming experience, along with integrated AI LinkBoost 2.0 technology for improved network performance.

