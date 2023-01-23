OnePlus to launch Q2 Pro smart TV in India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK OnePlus Q2 Pro: The New Smart TV Taking India by Storm

OnePlus, a brand known for its smartphones has recently unveiled the new smart TV named OnePlus Q2 Pro in the Indian market.

According to the Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Q2 Pro will be a successor to the original Q1 Pro, which was launched in 2019. The smart TV is expected to feature a 65-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations. It will run on a custom Android skin, OxygenPlay, and will be powered by Google TV.

The TV is also said to come with a 70W speaker which will be fine-tuned by Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience. Though the design has not been unveiled so far, but it is speculated that it may retract from the bottom like the Q1 Pro. The Q2 Pro will further come with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

The design, price, and launch date of the OnePlus Q2 Pro remain under wraps at the moment. However, it is speculated that it may launch alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which are scheduled for 7th February in the Indian maket. With the rapid growth of the smart TV market in India, and an increase in demand for 4K TVs, the OnePlus Q2 Pro is expected to attract a significant portion of buyers.

