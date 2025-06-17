OnePlus Nord 4 256GB gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 17,000: Find out where to buy OnePlus Nord 4 256GB has received a hefty price cut ahead of the Nord 5 launch on July 8. It was initially priced at Rs 32,999 during its launch.

OnePlus has firmly established itself in the premium segment of the Indian smartphone market and has garnered a loyal fan base in India. If you’re a OnePlus enthusiast looking to upgrade your old device, there’s a fantastic opportunity to grab the OnePlus Nord 4 5G. Launched in July of last year, this smartphone is now available on an e-commerce site at a significantly reduced price. Currently, you can snag the OnePlus Nord 4 5G at a hefty discount. Equipped with premium features, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G boasts a large AMOLED display, generous RAM, a powerful processor, and an impressive camera setup. If you're on the hunt for a phone that will last for years, you can confidently choose the OnePlus Nord 4 5G. Here’s a look at the latest offers on this smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G discount

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 32,999, specifically for its 256GB variant. However, you can purchase it for much less right now. Amazon is running a flat 11 per cent discount on this device, which brings the price down to just Rs 29,498. In addition to this, Amazon is offering Rs 4,500 instant discount on ICICI bank discount. This will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 24,998.

Furthermore, Amazon is providing exchange offers of up to Rs 27,400. If your old smartphone is valued at Rs 7,000, you can purchase this new smartphone for just Rs 17,000. Keep in mind that the actual exchange value will vary based on the condition of your smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G specifications

Launched in July 2024, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G features an aluminum back panel and frame, giving it a sleek look. It also has an IP65 rating, ensuring protection against water and dust. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing your viewing experience. Running on Android 14 out of the box, it’s also upgradeable for future improvements.

For performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers options of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In terms of photography, it features a dual-camera setup on the rear with 50 and 8-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it houses a robust 5500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

