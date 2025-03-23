OnePlus 13R now available for Rs 32,000 for eligible buyers: Find out how to get this deal OnePlus 13R was launched in India in January this year. During the launch, it was available for Rs 42,999 for the base variant. The smartphone is currently selling with great offers.

OnePlus offers a range of premium smartphones, and its latest addition to the lineup is the OnePlus 13 Series, recently launched in the Indian market. This series features two models: the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13. Just a few months after its debut, the OnePlus 13R has seen a significant price drop, making it an attractive option for anyone in the market for a high-end smartphone.

OnePlus 13R discount

The device initially launched at Rs 49,999 for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Currently, Amazon is providing a Rs 3,000 discount for customers using select bank credit cards. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of an exchange offer that could net them up to Rs 24,300, further lowering the smartphone's price. If you can get around Rs 15,000 for your old device, you could potentially snag the OnePlus 13R for just Rs 31,999, although the final price will depend on the condition of your trade-in.

OnePlus 13R specifications

The OnePlus 13R sports a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. At its core, this sleek device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, backed by 12GB of RAM and offering up to 1TB of internal storage. A hefty 6,000mAh battery keeps the phone powered throughout the day, and with 100W wired fast charging, you can quickly get back to full power.

On the photography side, the OnePlus 13R is equipped with a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s also a 16MP front camera.

Running on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, this smartphone is loaded with cutting-edge AI features from Google Gemini. The OnePlus 13R is available in two striking color options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

ALSO READ: No network? Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL users can use any available network, informs Telecom Minister