OnePlus 13R available for Rs 29,999 alongwith free Buds 3 TWS earbuds: Where to buy The price of the OnePlus 13R has seen a significant drop. Additionally, when you purchase the phone, you'll receive Buds 3 TWS at no extra cost.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13R was launched in the Indian market in January this year. Recently, a significant price cut has been announced for this mid-range smartphone from OnePlus. As part of the Amazon Prime Days sale, which is starting on July 12, buyers can get impressive discounts. Along with it, there is a special offer where they’ll get a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 TWS Bluetooth earbuds for free. These earbuds are valued at Rs 5,499. Amazon has unveiled details regarding the available deals for this smartphone.

OnePlus 13R discount

OnePlus 13R was priced at Rs 42,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is also available in two other storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 16GB RAM + 512GB, which are priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a bank discount of Rs 3,000 for buyers purchasing the phone with select bank credit cards. This offer will bring the initial price down to Rs 39,999. In addition to this, the OnePlus Buds 3 worth Rs 5,499 will be included at no additional cost.

Moreover, Amazon is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 40,847. If your old smartphone manages to fetch around Rs 10,000, you could get the OnePlus 13R for just Rs 29,999. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

OnePlus 13R specifications

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.82-inch AMOLED 1.5K Pro XDR display with a peak brightness level of up to 4,500 nits and refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of up to 512GB. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 15.

It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery which supports fast 100W SuperVOOC charging. In terms of photography, the OnePlus 13R comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The telephoto lens supports both 2x optical and 4x lossless zoom. It also has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

