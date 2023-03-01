MWC 2023: Realme launches GT 3 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and more

Follow us on Image Source : REALME MWC 2023: Realme launches GT 3; price, specifications and more

Realme launched its latest smartphone, the Realme GT 3, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The device features 240W fast charging, making it the first smartphone in the world to support such fast charging.

The phone also features a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System, an RGB LED notification panel, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

Specifications

The Realme GT 3 comes in five different RAM and storage configurations, ranging from 8GB + 128GB to 16GB+1TB, with the base variant priced at $649. Realme has also teased the Indian launch of the Realme GT 3, though the exact launch date is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

The phone features a 6.74-inch screen that refreshes at 144Hz and automatically switches between refresh rates. With a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels (1.5K), the panel can reach a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which offers fast performance to users. It also features a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System to maintain the temperature of the phone when a heavy load is put on it.

The Realme GT 3 has a rectangular LED light at the back, which can be customized to different colours for notifications and alerts. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and support for X-axis linear motor.

ALSO READ: Jio True 5G to reach every corner of India by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Price

The Realme GT 3 comes in five different RAM and storage configurations, ranging from 8GB + 128GB to 16GB+1TB, with the base variant priced at $649. The costs of the other variations have not yet been disclosed. The device is available in Booster Black and Pulse White colours.

Availability:

The Realme GT 3 is currently available globally, but details about its availability in markets other than the US are yet to be revealed. Realme has teased the Indian launch of the Realme GT 3. The precise launch date has not been announced yet.

FAQs

1. What is the charging capacity of Realme GT 3's fast charging technology?

Realme GT 3 boasts an industry-first 240W fast charging technology.

2. What is the display refresh rate of Realme GT 3?

Realme GT 3 comes with a 144Hz display refresh rate.

Latest Technology News