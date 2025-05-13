Motorola Razr 60 Ultra arrives in India to challenge Samsung in foldable market Motorola has launched its premium foldable smartphone in India, which will provide strong competition to Samsung's flip smartphone. It features four 50MP cameras.

New Delhi:

Motorola has officially unveiled its foldable flip smartphone, the Razr 60 Ultra, in the Indian market, a move that could potentially challenge Samsung's dominance in the foldable smartphone arena. This new model is an upgrade to Moto Razr 50 Ultra, which debuted last year. With significant upgrades in both design and hardware, the Razr 60 Ultra promises to become a strong competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India price

The Razr 60 Ultra is available in a single storage configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, priced at Rs 99,999. Customers can find this phone on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, where a bank discount of Rs 10,000 is offered with the purchase. It comes in three striking color options: Phantom Wood, Fandom Scarab, and Phantom Rio Red.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications

In terms of aesthetics, the design of the Razr 60 Ultra closely resembles that of its predecessor. It features an impressive 7-inch OLED foldable display with a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, alongside a 4-inch pOLED cover screen. To ensure durability, the phone's display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

Motorola asserts that this model is the world's most robust hinged foldable phone, with a hinge constructed from stainless steel. It has undergone rigorous testing, withstanding over 800,000 folds. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it also boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The device runs on a customised operating system based on Android 15, complete with Moto AI features. Customers can expect operating system updates for three years and security updates for up to four years.

On the camera front, the Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 50MP front-facing camera. Additionally, this smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports both 68W wired and wireless fast charging.

