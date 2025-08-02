Motorola G85 gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 10,999: Find out where to buy The price of the Motorola G85 5G has been significantly reduced once again. This Motorola phone is now available at a much lower price than its original launch price.

New Delhi:

The price of the Motorola G85 5G has been reduced once again. Interested buyers can purchase this Motorola phone for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price. This Motorola phone is now available for Rs 10,999 during the ‘Freedom Sale’ on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Additionally, further bank discounts and other offers will be available with the purchase. This special sale is running on Flipkart from August 1 to August 8.

Motorola G85 5G price cut

The Motorola G85 5G, which had an initial launch price of Rs 15,999, has seen a price cut of Rs 5,000 on Flipkart. Its MRP originally started at Rs 20,999. Beyond the direct price reduction, a 5 per cent cashback offer is also being provided on the phone's purchase.

This Motorola phone is offered in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. It can be purchased in four color options: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, Urban Gray, and Viva Magenta.

Flipkart is also providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,450. If your old smartphone qualifies for an exchange value of, for instance, Rs 5,000, you could potentially acquire this new smartphone for Rs 10,999. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your existing device.

Motorola G85 5G features

This budget-friendly Motorola phone boasts a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. The display supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Moto G85 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, coupled with support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Hello UI, based on Android 14, and features a premium vegan leather design on its back. Furthermore, it is equipped with several AI features, including "swipe-to-share".

The phone houses a powerful 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W USB Type-C fast charging. It also comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Other notable features include dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front-facing camera.

