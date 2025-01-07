Motorola G05 with Rs 2,000 cashback for Jio users launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola G05

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Moto G05 smartphone is a new addition to the company's G Series in the country. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone includes MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh battery, 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. This smartphone is available in single RAM and storage configuration in the country. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Moto G05.

Motorola G05 India price and availability

The Moto G05 is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, as confirmed by the company in a press release. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and offline retail stores starting at 12 PM IST on January 13. It is offered in two color options: Forest Green and Plum Red.

Reliance Jio users in India have the opportunity to receive up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on the purchase of the Moto G05, along with additional voucher benefits of up to Rs. 3,000. These offers are applicable to users on the Rs. 449 prepaid plan.

Motorola G05 specifications

The Moto G05 features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually extended up to 12GB, and the storage can be expanded to a maximum of 1TB using a microSD card. The device operates on Android 15 with the Hello UI skin.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G05 is equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear camera featuring Quad Pixel Technology, alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.The Moto G05 is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.

It offers connectivity options that include dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Its dimensions are 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.10mm, and it weighs 188.8g.

