Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launches in India, offering compelling combination of features, price Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India, offering two variants and three colour options for customers.

After a long wait, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has finally arrived in India. Smartphone enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating its launch for months, and it boasts a range of flagship features that make it a compelling choice. Motorola revealed the phone's specifications ahead of the launch, making this mid-range flagship a strong contender for anyone looking to upgrade.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is designed with multitasking and gaming in mind, catering to your daily needs with ease. It also comes equipped with an impressive camera setup for photography enthusiasts. Here’s a closer look at its features and pricing.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India price and availability

Motorola has introduced the Edge 60 Fusion in two storage variants. The first variant offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the second variant comes with 12GB of RAM and the same storage capacity. The 8GB version is priced at Rs 22,999, whereas the 12GB variant costs Rs 24,999. You can choose from three vibrant colour options: blue, pink, and purple.

If you're considering purchasing the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, note that sales will kick off in India on April 9, 2025. You’ll be able to buy it from Flipkart starting at noon. Keep an eye out for bank offers, as you might snag the phone for just Rs 20,999 during the first sale.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a striking 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) all-curved pOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It also includes Water Touch 3.0 and HDR10+ support, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. The display is SGS Low Blue Light and Low Motion Blur certified, and also Pantone Validated for True Colour accuracy.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of uMCP storage. For those needing more space, it supports expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and promises three years of Android OS upgrades along with four years of security updates.

In terms of photography, the device features a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. On the front, a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture caters to selfies and video calls, with support for up to 4K video recording.

Motorola has incorporated its Moto AI features, including various imaging and productivity tools like photo enhancement, adaptive stabilization, and magic eraser. Other features include Google’s Circle to Search, Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2.0, Family Space 3.0, and Moto Gestures. Plus, the phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers to enhance your audio experience.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Powering the Edge 60 Fusion is a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports 68W wired Turbo Charging. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security and has MIL-810H military-grade durability certification, boasting IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161 x 73 x 8.2mm and weighs 180g.

