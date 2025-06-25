Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 23,000 less The price of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has reduced again. This flagship phone from Motorola is now available at a significantly lower price than its launch. It boasts impressive features, including 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The price of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G has seen a significant reduction. Launched last year, this flagship smartphone has become more affordable following the introduction of the Motorola Edge 60 series. Now, it is available for Rs 23,000 less than its original launch price. The device boasts impressive specifications, supporting up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra discount

You can grab this smartphone on Flipkart for Rs 49,999, down from its initial price of Rs 59,999. In addition to the price drop, Flipkart is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 48,000. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 13,000, you can get this smartphone for Rs 36,999.

Interested buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options and various bank offers.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G specifications

This striking smartphone features a Nordic Wood and Peach Fuzz vegan leather finish, giving it a unique and stylish look. It sports a 6.7-inch Super HD display with a pOLED panel that offers a sleek curved design. The display is HDR10+ certified, has a 144Hz refresh rate, and boasts peak brightness up to 2800 nits.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra can handle up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It packs a robust 4,500mAh battery that supports an impressive 125W fast charging feature. Running on the Android 14 operating system, this phone is designed for top-notch performance.

On the back, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP third camera. For selfies and video calls, it also includes a 50MP front camera. Connectivity options are abundant, with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and support for dual 5G SIM cards.

