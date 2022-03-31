Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds review: Premium looks bundled with crisp, surround bass output

Thursday, March 31, 2022
     
Designed for a secure active fit. Active noise cancellation and adjustable hearthrough Alexa built-in, Spotify tap. Also supports Siri.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 31, 2022 18:23 IST
The first thing that will strike the user about the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds is the preium look finish. The waterproof sports earbuds offer an amazing satisfying music+call experience.

Recommended especially for 

  • For bass lovers, it's amazing.
  • People who are into house music, deep base, work out and almost for everyone.
  • The bass is not compromised even when volume is low.
  • In fact, the bass gets even more crisp, when played on low volume.

Designed after scanning 62000 unique ears, claims company.

What I like the most

  • Preium feel earbuds, fits very comfortably in ears.
  • Nice grip, thanks to mat finish.
  • Cripy surround bass. Loved it.
  • Adjustable fit with three different size ear gels (buds). 
  • Every bit of sound is heard. No compromise whether its bass, treble or speech.

Key features

  • Designed for a secure active fit.
  • Active Noise Cancellation & adjustable hearthrough Alexa built-in, Spotify tap. Also supports Siri.
  • Sweatproof with IP57 and 2-year extended warranty.
  • Punchy bass & powerful speakers to boost workout.
  • Up to 7 hours battery, 28 hours with case and fast charge.
  • 4-microphone call technology.

Colours

Black, Light Mint, Mint, Navy

Battery

Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.

Stand out features

  • Premium crispy surround sound.
  • Deep and punchy surround base.
  • Unique premium attractive look with matt finish.

Integration with Jabra Sound+ app

  • No adjustable equilizer but presets available such as Neutral, Speech, Bass Boost, Treble boost, smooth, energise.
  • Check battery usage of both sides Left, Right and also charging case.
  • One touch experience to active/deactivate Active Noise cancellation. Can also be adjusted using side buttons on both earbuds.
  • Update firmware when available.
  • Find my Jabra, detects your headset location on basis of last one if turned on, so that you don't lose them.

Personlise function via Jabra Sound+ app

  • Headset name.
  • Active Noise Cancellation.
  • Call experience: User can turn on/off own voice when on a call.

Voice assistance

Siri, Amazon Alexa, Spotify tap.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active also allows the user to get extend 2 year warranty.

In Box

Earbuds with charging case, three-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.

Price

Rs 8,999 approx.

