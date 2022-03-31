Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds review: Premium looks bundled with crisp, surround bass output

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Jabra Elite 4 Active.

The first thing that will strike the user about the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds is the preium look finish. The waterproof sports earbuds offer an amazing satisfying music+call experience.

Recommended especially for

For bass lovers, it's amazing.

People who are into house music, deep base, work out and almost for everyone.

The bass is not compromised even when volume is low.

In fact, the bass gets even more crisp, when played on low volume.

Designed after scanning 62000 unique ears, claims company.

What I like the most

Preium feel earbuds, fits very comfortably in ears.

Nice grip, thanks to mat finish.

Cripy surround bass. Loved it.

Adjustable fit with three different size ear gels (buds).

Every bit of sound is heard. No compromise whether its bass, treble or speech.

Key features

Designed for a secure active fit.

Active Noise Cancellation & adjustable hearthrough Alexa built-in, Spotify tap. Also supports Siri.

Sweatproof with IP57 and 2-year extended warranty.

Punchy bass & powerful speakers to boost workout.

Up to 7 hours battery, 28 hours with case and fast charge.

4-microphone call technology.

Colours

Black, Light Mint, Mint, Navy

Battery

Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.

Stand out features

Premium crispy surround sound.

Deep and punchy surround base.

Unique premium attractive look with matt finish.

Integration with Jabra Sound+ app

No adjustable equilizer but presets available such as Neutral, Speech, Bass Boost, Treble boost, smooth, energise.

Check battery usage of both sides Left, Right and also charging case.

One touch experience to active/deactivate Active Noise cancellation. Can also be adjusted using side buttons on both earbuds.

Update firmware when available.

Find my Jabra, detects your headset location on basis of last one if turned on, so that you don't lose them.

Personlise function via Jabra Sound+ app

Headset name.

Active Noise Cancellation.

Call experience: User can turn on/off own voice when on a call.

Voice assistance

Siri, Amazon Alexa, Spotify tap.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active also allows the user to get extend 2 year warranty.

In Box

Earbuds with charging case, three-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.

Price

Rs 8,999 approx.