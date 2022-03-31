Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds review: Premium looks bundled with crisp, surround bass output

The first thing that will strike the user about the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds is the preium look finish. The waterproof sports earbuds offer an amazing satisfying music+call experience.
Recommended especially for
- For bass lovers, it's amazing.
- People who are into house music, deep base, work out and almost for everyone.
- The bass is not compromised even when volume is low.
- In fact, the bass gets even more crisp, when played on low volume.
Designed after scanning 62000 unique ears, claims company.
What I like the most
- Preium feel earbuds, fits very comfortably in ears.
- Nice grip, thanks to mat finish.
- Cripy surround bass. Loved it.
- Adjustable fit with three different size ear gels (buds).
- Every bit of sound is heard. No compromise whether its bass, treble or speech.
Key features
- Designed for a secure active fit.
- Active Noise Cancellation & adjustable hearthrough Alexa built-in, Spotify tap. Also supports Siri.
- Sweatproof with IP57 and 2-year extended warranty.
- Punchy bass & powerful speakers to boost workout.
- Up to 7 hours battery, 28 hours with case and fast charge.
- 4-microphone call technology.
Colours
Black, Light Mint, Mint, Navy
Battery
Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. 2-3 day on standby.
Stand out features
- Premium crispy surround sound.
- Deep and punchy surround base.
- Unique premium attractive look with matt finish.
Integration with Jabra Sound+ app
- No adjustable equilizer but presets available such as Neutral, Speech, Bass Boost, Treble boost, smooth, energise.
- Check battery usage of both sides Left, Right and also charging case.
- One touch experience to active/deactivate Active Noise cancellation. Can also be adjusted using side buttons on both earbuds.
- Update firmware when available.
- Find my Jabra, detects your headset location on basis of last one if turned on, so that you don't lose them.
Personlise function via Jabra Sound+ app
- Headset name.
- Active Noise Cancellation.
- Call experience: User can turn on/off own voice when on a call.
Voice assistance
Siri, Amazon Alexa, Spotify tap.
The Jabra Elite 4 Active also allows the user to get extend 2 year warranty.
In Box
Earbuds with charging case, three-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, user manuals.
Price
Rs 8,999 approx.