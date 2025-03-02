iPhone 16e buyers rejoice with Rs 21,000 discount shortly after launch: Find out where to buy The iPhone 16e is available with various offers totaling a Rs 21,000 discount. Buyers can head to the platform to purchase the latest iPhone for just Rs 38,900.

Apple has officially launched its iPhone 16e on February 21, and it is now available for purchase in India. If you're eager to get this budget-friendly iPhone but are waiting for prices to drop, there's some good news for you. You can snag this new iPhone at a discount of Rs 21,000, but this offer isn’t available on Amazon or Flipkart. Here are all the details you need regarding the iPhone 16e discount offer.

iPhone 16e discount offer

The iPhone 16e comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. At launch, the base model was priced at Rs 59,900, while the higher storage options were priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 89,900. If you’re looking for a discount, head over to IndiaiStores. They are currently offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 if you pay with credit cards from ICICI, Kotak, or SBI.

Additionally, you can receive an exchange value of Rs 13,000 for your old smartphone, though the actual amount will depend on its condition. There's also an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 on offer.

So, if you manage to get Rs 13,000 for your old device, these deals will effectively bring the price of the iPhone 16e down to just Rs 38,900. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can choose an EMI plan starting at only Rs 2,496 per month.

iPhone 16e specifications

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, distinguished by its notch design—making it the first model to offer this after the iPhone 14. It also includes Face ID, allowing for seamless unlocking without a home button.

This latest model runs on iOS 18 and boasts a protective ceramic shield. It’s powered by the cutting-edge 3nm A18 Bionic chip, the same processor found in the recently released iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16e is enhanced with Apple Intelligence technology, further elevating its performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the 48MP main camera features optical image stabilization (OIS) on the rear, while the 12MP front-facing camera is perfect for selfies and video calls. You'll also find an action button and USB Type-C charging. Connectivity is top-notch, with options including Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, along with the reliable Face ID feature.

ALSO READ: Samsung delights mid-range smartphone buyers, launches Galaxy A56, A36, A26 with impressive features