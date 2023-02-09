boAt Rockerz Apex neckband launched at Rs 1,299: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV boAt Rockerz Apex neckband

boAt (Imagine Marketing) has launched Rockerz Apex neckband, which is Asia’s first DIRAC Virtuo-enabled Bluetooth neckband with Spatial Audio, large dynamic drivers from boAt Labs. Claimed to be designed for music enthusiasts, the neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 and could be bought from the official website of the company, Amazon and Flipkart .

The new neckband comes with ultra-ergonomic IPX4 design- keeping it in place even when you’re sweating it out at the gym or out for a run, claims boAt.

The Apex sports large 12 mm dynamic drivers with boAt Signature Sound and the drivers are also tuned with Dirac Virtuo-enabled Spatial Bionic Sound to deliver an immersive sound quality (as company states). Simply double-tap to activate — it’s not just sound, it’s your way to go beyond. Dirac Virtuo delivers a spatial audio experience with any standard stereo content by widening the soundstage and bringing out the spatial cues that already exist in stereo recordings.

The Apex’s ENx Technology enables the call quality to be crystal clear and to pair the neck bad, it features the Bluetooth v5.3 technology for uninterrupted and smooth music delivery. The buds of the neckband are magnetic and further claims to give a tangle-free and hassle-free experience to the user. Rockerz Apex comes with touch controls and one can change the tracks or adjust the volume with a single swipe or tap.

Users can also get instant weather updates, latest cricket scores, and much more with One Touch Voice Assistant by just saying ‘Ok Google’ or ‘Hey Siri’ to get hands-free support for all your needs. On the battery front, the neckband claims to deliver up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playback and in just 10 minutes of charging, the Apex is capable of delivering 10 hours of playtime because of ASAP Charge technology.

Further, it supports fast-charging USB-C ports and comes in Stellar Black, Classic Grey and Funk Lime color options.

