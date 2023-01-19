Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex and more

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: This year's Great Republic Day Sale at Amazon has begun. This Amazon sale starts a day earlier for Prime members, giving you a great chance to get prime deals on luxury watches and smartwatches. During this Republic Day Sale, which is also offering additional discounts through coupons, EMI options, and bank offers, customers can purchase prestigious brands like Titan, Fastrack, Timex, Casio, and Fossil. Take advantage of Amazon's first-ever sale event to save a significant amount of money on high-end smart watches and analog watches.
ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and more
Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon in 2023: Most popular wrist watches under Rs 999.
Fastrack Analog Black Dial
- Original Price-Rs 1,595
- Discount Price-Rs 764
TIMEX Analog Men's Watch
- Original Price-Rs 899
- Discount Price-Rs 899
Fastrack Analog Grey Dial Unisex-Adult Watch
- Original Price-Rs 859
- Discount Price-Rs 764
Sonata Analog White Dial Women's Watch
- Original Price- Rs 649
- Discount Price-Rs 519
Great Republic Day Sale On Amazon:
Affordable Smart Watches one can buy in sale.
boAt Wave Call Smart Watch
- Original Price-Rs 7,990
- Discounted Price-Rs 1,499
boAt Xtend Smartwatch
- Original Price- Rs 7,990
- Discounted Price-Rs 2,698
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch
- Original Price-Rs 17,999
- Discounted Price-Rs 1,499
Early Deals on High-End Timepieces: If you like high-end watches, the following are some of the best alternatives that can be found online during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:
Guess Analog Black Dial Men's Watch
- Original Price-Rs 12,900
- Discounted Price-Rs 9,796
Fastrack Reflex Play + with BT Calling
- Original Price-Rs 9,995
- Discounted Price-Rs 6,994
Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Black) Men's Smartwatch
- Original Price-Rs 22,995
- Discounted Price-Rs 9,197
Titan Neo Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch
- Original Price-Rs 5,79
- Discounted Price-Rs 4,474
Tommy Hilfiger Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch
- Original Price-Rs 11,500
- Discounted Price-Rs 8,624
2023 Amazon Sale: Early Deals on Republic Day Focus on New Launches
- Titan Watches: Starting Rs 4,495
- Fastrack Watches: Starting Rs 1,395
- Casio Watches: Starting Rs 1,295
- Guess Watches: Starting Rs 5,950
- Sonata Watches: Starting Rs 799
- French Connection Watches: Starting Rs 975
- Adidas Watches: Starting Rs 3,863
- Joker & Witch Watches: Starting Rs 3,499
FAQ:
Q1. When Does the Amazon Great Republic Day Start?
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 started on January 15 and will end on January 20. Early Access Sale During This Amazon Sale 2023 began January 14
Q2. Which watch brands are available for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?
Top watch brands include Fossil, Titan, Fire-Bolt, Fastrack, Noise and Boat.