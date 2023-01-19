Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Republic Day sale is underway.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: This year's Great Republic Day Sale at Amazon has begun. This Amazon sale starts a day earlier for Prime members, giving you a great chance to get prime deals on luxury watches and smartwatches. During this Republic Day Sale, which is also offering additional discounts through coupons, EMI options, and bank offers, customers can purchase prestigious brands like Titan, Fastrack, Timex, Casio, and Fossil. Take advantage of Amazon's first-ever sale event to save a significant amount of money on high-end smart watches and analog watches.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and more

Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon in 2023: Most popular wrist watches under Rs 999.

Fastrack Analog Black Dial

Original Price-Rs 1,595

Discount Price-Rs 764

TIMEX Analog Men's Watch

Original Price-Rs 899

Discount Price-Rs 899

Fastrack Analog Grey Dial Unisex-Adult Watch

Original Price-Rs 859

Discount Price-Rs 764

Sonata Analog White Dial Women's Watch

Original Price- Rs 649

Discount Price-Rs 519

Great Republic Day Sale On Amazon:

Affordable Smart Watches one can buy in sale.

boAt Wave Call Smart Watch

Original Price-Rs 7,990

Discounted Price-Rs 1,499

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

Original Price- Rs 7,990

Discounted Price-Rs 2,698

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch

Original Price-Rs 17,999

Discounted Price-Rs 1,499

Early Deals on High-End Timepieces: If you like high-end watches, the following are some of the best alternatives that can be found online during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:

Guess Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

Original Price-Rs 12,900

Discounted Price-Rs 9,796

Fastrack Reflex Play + with BT Calling

Original Price-Rs 9,995

Discounted Price-Rs 6,994

Fossil Gen 5 (46mm, Black) Men's Smartwatch

Original Price-Rs 22,995

Discounted Price-Rs 9,197

Titan Neo Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

Original Price-Rs 5,79

Discounted Price-Rs 4,474

Tommy Hilfiger Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

Original Price-Rs 11,500

Discounted Price-Rs 8,624

2023 Amazon Sale: Early Deals on Republic Day Focus on New Launches

Titan Watches: Starting Rs 4,495

Fastrack Watches: Starting Rs 1,395

Casio Watches: Starting Rs 1,295

Guess Watches: Starting Rs 5,950

Sonata Watches: Starting Rs 799

French Connection Watches: Starting Rs 975

Adidas Watches: Starting Rs 3,863

Joker & Witch Watches: Starting Rs 3,499

FAQ:

Q1. When Does the Amazon Great Republic Day Start?

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 started on January 15 and will end on January 20. Early Access Sale During This Amazon Sale 2023 began January 14

Q2. Which watch brands are available for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

Top watch brands include Fossil, Titan, Fire-Bolt, Fastrack, Noise and Boat.

Latest Technology News