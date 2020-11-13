OnePlus Nord Grey Ash is a looker and here's why it could be the phone to get this Diwali

OnePlus Nord looks even better in the new Grey Ash colour variant.

In the modern world, everything is connected to the internet. With this, OnePlus made their goal to deliver an affordable 5G smartphone with the performance we have come to love from the OnePlus phones of the modern era. The OnePlus Nord brings great design along with 5G capabilities at an affordable price without compromising on the performance.

Why Should you consider the OnePlus Nord?

Let’s talk about the design. Smartphones these days have gotten a little too monotonous. OnePlus switches it a bit with a dual selfie cutout on the left, which provides the opportunity to include an ultra-wide sensor also, for all those selfies with your friends and family. The Gray Ash variant which just launched has a matte finish on the back which not only looks stealthy but also manages to feels so good in the hand. The camera sensors are aligned vertically, and with the device sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor, it leaves the back of the smartphone uninterrupted with looks great.

Diwali is coming which means, time to dress up and click some selfies in India. The ultra-wide sensor at the front of the smartphone will definitely help include everyone without a hassle. The rear camera setup, along with a depth sensor and the macro sensor will surely help click great low light close up shots of the decorations. With the Snapdragon 765G chipset comes the 5G capabilities, making the smartphone future proof which makes this one of the best smartphones to gift to a young sibling during Diwali.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORAIt features a dual punch hole camera setup on the front.

I personally love the finish on the back of our Gray Ash variant. But let’s be objective. We all are gonna use it to play games. The 90Hz capable 6.44-inch Amoled Display is really great to play games or browse the internet pointlessly. The HDR10 compatible display makes watching videos and movies on the smartphone a good experience. The curved display would be nice, but you cannot expect everything under Rs 30,000. The 12GB RAM and the 256GB storage makes it possible to install and run almost any game you can want to play.

Lastly comes the battery, which is the single most important factor for me. The 4115 mAH battery comes with a Warp Charger, which charges the phone at 30W, basically filling the battery up in around an hour and giving more than hour's usage in less than 5 mins, which is one of the best charging you can get for the money.

Overall, being months old, the OnePlus Nord, is one of the best phones out there. The newly launched Gray Ash variant feels like something a flagship phone would offer but at an affordable price point.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The subtle OnePlus logo makes it look quite premium.

Overall, the Nord isn't the top of the line smartphone, however, at the price point, with the specifications, it is one of the best smartphones you can get out there.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz capable screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is no expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,115mAh battery.

On the optics front, the OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel lens with OIS along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper along with a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Price and Availability

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA OnePlus Nord sports a quad-camera setup at the back.

The OnePlus Nord can be purchased in a variety of RAM and storage options. The base 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999 and the 12GB RAM And 256GB variant costs Rs 29,999. The colour options are the Gray Onyx, Blue Marble and the newly launched Gray Ash variant.

The smartphone is available in OnePlus stores across the country. You can also purchase the smartphone through the OnePlus website or Amazon.