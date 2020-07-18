Looking for a new TV? Here’s a list of ‘Made in India’ televisions

Image Source : SHINCO Here’s a list of ‘Made in India’ televisions.

Lately, we have been seeing a lot of tensions between India and China. India recently banned 59 Chinese apps in order to shoot a digital airstrike. Now, the patriotic people are helping the government with its ‘Made in India’, ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and Vocal for Local’ initiatives by purchasing Indian products instead of their Chinese counterparts.

In this case, if you are looking for a new TV, you might have come across a lot of Chinese brands. So, here’s a list of brands that are making TVs here in India.

Shinco India

Noida-based Shinco India, launched by a second-generation entrepreneur Arjun Bajaj in 2018, offers affordable, wide-screen LED TVs. It manufactures under the parent company Videotex International, a leading ODM television manufacturer who aims at capturing and infusing the ever-expanding entertainment possibilities to its customers by providing them with the best of both worlds. These televisions, which are produced in the range of 24-inches and 65-inches and priced between Rs 5,400 and Rs 48,000. All of these models are being manufactured in the company’s facility in Greater Noida, which has a commission capacity of a million units.

Super Plastronics

Image Source : THOMSON Thomson TV

One of the lesser-known Indian TV brands is 30-year old Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). Led by Avneet Singh Marwah, the Noida-based company is also a brand licensee for Kodak and Thomson TVs in India. Recently, it launched its range of Android-based smart TVs across Kodak and Thomson in the premium, as well as the affordable segment. The newly launched range is called the Oath Pro series, priced at Rs 24,999 onwards, and is available in three sizes – 43-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. All TVs in this range will have Ultra-HD resolution (3840x2160-pixel) screens, along with support for HDR, up to the Dolby Vision format. Initially, SPPL used to make plastic injection moulding, which then graduated to the manufacturing of CRT TVs and LED TVs. It has three manufacturing plants in India located in Noida, Una, and Jammu.

Onida TV

Onida is one of the oldest competitors providing televisions in India for over a decade. Based in Mumbai, the company became popular among the Indian masses during the sale of CRT TVs. Onida was started by G.L. Mirchandani and Vijay Mansukhani in 1981 in Mumbai. The Onida 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart IPS LED TV is available in India at an affordable rate of Rs 22,999.

T-Series Electronics

Gulshan Kumar launched one of India’s leading music label in 1983. T-Series is a well-known homegrown entertainment giant that has produced many films, and music videos. In fact, the brand also manufactures a range of smart TVs which starts from Rs 12,000. The TV comes with smart features and is capable of streaming popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar and more.

Panasonic

Panasonic is another Japanese-origin electronics manufacturer that has a strong presence in the Indian electronic market. In 1996, Panasonic AVC India was established for the manufacturer of CRT TVs and LCDs. The company currently has a workforce of about 12,500 in India. Panasonic sells a variety of Smart LED TVs starting from a little over Rs 15,000 with smart features.

