5 best Christmas gifting ideas for your geek

Christmas 2021: It is that time of the year when everyone celebrates life, shares gifts and embraces nearly everything. Indeed, a lot happened over a year, but the Christmas essence made people count their blessings and enjoy the year-end with love and hope. As the year is about to get over, and the festivities are gaining pace across the world, people are expressing their love for each other through celebrations and gifts.

But seldom we get cluttered as we have a number of gifting options and we do not know which one will be the best fit. So, here we have a list of top 5 gifting options to ease your troubles.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Smartphones have already made our lives easier with technology. But when antique and modern technology is blended together, it intent to make things more attractive. And for those who love things that are smart but in old school format, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is just the right fit.

The compact designed Instax Mini 11 weighs 293 grams, which is light enough to be carried anywhere and at any time easily. The camera features a Film ejection slot, Strap eyelet, AE light sensor, Flash light sensor, Flash charging lamp, Lens cover / Lens, Power button, Viewfinder, Shutter button, Selfie mirror and Lens barrel. The photo picture is sized at 62mm x 46mm and runs on two AA-size alkaline batteries (LR6). Priced at INR 5,999/- the camera is a perfect gift for Christmas.

Noise ColorFit Ultra

Noise ColorFit Ultra features a 1.75-inch full-touch display, with 100+ cloud-based watch faces. The feature-rich smartwatch comes with SPO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring sensors. ColorFit Ultra is a waterproof smartwatch with IP68-rated and for lag free user experience, the watch supports 300 mAh battery that offers up to 9 days of continuous usage and 30 days of standby battery life. The smartwatch further has specific features like Menstrual Cycle Tracker, Stock Market information, and SMS quick reply for Android devices. Priced at INR 4,499/- the smartwatch is a perfect gift for anyone from any age bracket and is available at Space Blue, Gunmetal Grey, and Cloud Grey color variants

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro

boAt is one of the much known brands in the market which has made waves over the past few years. Airdopes 441 Pro has been one of the best in-ear bluetooth earplugs which comes with 2600 mAh battery and high performance music experience. Users can enjoy an uninterrupted 5 hours of non-stop music at a single charge. Further it supports around 150 hours of playback time with a portable charge case. The water and sweat resistant Airdopes come with IPX7 certification and are comfortable to fit in the ear easily. Priced for INR 2,499/- the boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS earbuds are an ideal gift for any one from today’s generation.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core smartphone is a budgetary smartphone featuring 5.30-inch display (720x1480 pixels). The smartphone is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor and it supports 3000 mAh battery. For smart running and multi-tasking the handset comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage capacity, which can further be expanded via microSD card with a dedicated slot. On the camera front, the M01 Core comes with 8-megapixel rear camera and 5.0-megapixel front shooter. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.20, Micro-USB, Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G. Available at a competitive price point of INR 4,000/-, the smartphone makes itself an ideal gift for Christmas, as no one can deny the fact that a new smartphone is always a joy!

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Fitness trackers have gained much popularity this year. And keeping up with the market demand, Realme launched its new addition under the fitness range of smart bands, named as Realme Watch 2 Pro. Features a 1.75-inch sharp screen display, the smartwatch comes with an in-built GPS and has the ability to track SpO2 levels. User can pair the smartwatch with Android smartphones as well as iPhones. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at INR 4,999, which makes quite an affordable Christmas gift this year.