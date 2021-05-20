Best affordable 5G smartphones available in India: Mi 11X, Realme X7 and more

Realme 8 5G is currently India's most affordable 5G smartphone.

In the past few years, the demand for a stable and fast network has increased exponentially. And with the major Indian population expected to be online by the end of 2021 the demand for 5G will further boost. With DOT allowing telecom players to conduct 5G trials in India, next-gen cellular connectivity will soon be available for Indians. 2021 saw many smartphone makers offering 5G technology.

Here is a list of the best 5G mobile phones in India for all the users who don’t want to miss out on the next-gen cellular connectivity when it arrives.

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor supporting 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby, letting the phone support 5G SIM cards online by 5G network. It is also one of the thinnest 5G smartphones in the segment with an 8.5mm slim body and comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display. The smartphone has a 5000mAh massive battery, along with a Smart 5G Power Saving mode. With the 18W type-C quick charge, the 5000mAh battery can be fully charged rapidly. Realme 85G is available via realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Price: INR 29,999

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7 5G is India’s first smartphone to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, benchmarking at 340,000+ that delivers incredible 5G experiences. Equipped with a 16.3cm(6.4”) Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole camera display, the smartphone features a fast unlocking in-display fingerprint sensor and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz.

Realme X7 5G comes with the newly upgraded 50W SuperDart Charge which can charge its large 4310 mAh battery up to 100% in 47 minutes. realme X7 5G is available via realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Price: INR 17,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with features including a 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, 108MP quad rear camera setup. It also flaunts a big 6.67-inch display on the front with support for 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The most interesting feature of the Mi 10i is its camera set-up which is built around a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. It also comes with long-lasting battery life with its 4820mAh battery pack which comes with support for 33W fast charging.

The battery can be charged up 68 per cent in just 30 minutes and 0-100 in slightly less than an hour. Xiaomi Mi 10i is available on Amazon.in, mi.com, Mi preferred partners and Mi Home stores.

Price: INR 21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Mi 11X sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is non-expandable. It runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,520mAh battery.

On the optics front, the 11X features a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Price: INR 29,999

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Expanding its Galaxy M-series, Samsung has launched a new 5G smartphone -- Galaxy M42 5G -- in India, starting at Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports OneUI 3.1 interface. The Galaxy M42 5G smartphone comes in two storage models that include a 6GB+128GB variant and an 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

As part of an introductory offer, buyers can purchase Galaxy M42 5G at a special price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively, on Samsung.com and Amazon sale in May.

Some of the key specifications of the Galaxy M42 5G includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB, 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.