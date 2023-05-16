Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces new 'chat lock' feature to hide private conversations | Here's how to use

WhatsApp on Monday made the announcement that it would be introducing a new feature called "Chat Lock." This feature is intended to provide users with an additional layer of security for their most private conversations.

The app will also hide the contents of that chat from notifications when you lock it. You can lock a chat by selecting the lock option by tapping the name of a one-on-one or group chat. To uncover these visits, you need to gradually pull down on your inbox and enter your telephone secret phrase or biometric.

In a blog post, the company stated, "We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives."

Meanwhile, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg announced the newest update of the social media messaging platform and said, "new locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content."

With this new feature, you can lock your most private conversations with a password and store them in a separate folder. When you lock a chat, the sender's name and the message it contains will also be hidden.

“Today, we’re excited to bring to you a new feature we’re calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security," the messaging app said in blogpost.

"Our passion is to find new ways to help keep your messages private and secure. We’re excited to bring to you a new feature we’re calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security," the company said.

Here's to use the new feature:

1. Tap chat info > Chat lock.

2. Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint or Lock This Chat with Face ID.

3. Tap View to see the chat in the Locked chats folder

Also Read | How to check if your WhatsApp is accessing your microphone without permission?

Also Read | WhatsApp brings new group calling feature for macOS: All you need to know

Latest Technology News