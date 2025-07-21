Three workers killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi region As per information, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and launched efforts to control the situation and search for any possible survivors. Officials have confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the explosion.

Virudhunagar:

In a tragic incident, an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district claimed the lives of three workers on Monday. The powerful blast took place in Sivakasi region which shook the vicinity, raising alarm among local residents and triggering an immediate response from rescue teams.

As per information, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and launched efforts to control the situation and search for any possible survivors. Officials have confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the explosion. Notably, Sivakasi, often referred to as India’s fireworks hub, has seen similar incidents in the past.

More details to be added.