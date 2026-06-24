'Wife looking for husband': Udhayanidhi Stalin's personal jibe at Vijay triggers sharp TVK counterattack

New Delhi:

A political showdown erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a personal attack on Chief Minister Vijay, prompting a strong response from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The exchange came after Vijay delivered a fiery speech targeting the DMK over alleged corruption and governance issues, setting off a fresh political confrontation between the ruling TVK and the opposition.

Vijay's remarks spark Opposition protest

During his address in the Assembly, Vijay accused the previous DMK government of misusing public money under the guise of party fund collections. He also said that a TVK government would not allow corruption or the misuse of public funds.

His remarks drew immediate objections from DMK members, with Udhayanidhi Stalin demanding that such allegations should be backed by evidence. Despite the protests, the Speaker allowed Vijay to continue his speech, leading to a walkout by Opposition members.

Udhayanidhi takes aim at Vijay personally

After the Assembly session, Udhayanidhi Stalin came down heavily on Vijay. Referring to Vijay's comments about farmers and his "short story" remark in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi accused the Chief Minister of disrespecting farmers.

He then shifted from political criticism to a personal attack, mentioning a "wife looking for a husband in the Chengalpattu court" an apparent reference to the ongoing divorce proceedings involving Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

The confrontation began earlier when Vijay used a "missing man" story during his Assembly speech, a remark widely interpreted as a dig at DMK president MK Stalin. Before ending his nearly 45-minute address, Vijay also recreated a hand gesture associated with MK Stalin, drawing cheers and desk-thumping from treasury bench members.

TVK hits back at DMK

Responding to Udhayanidhi's comments, TVK accused the DMK of avoiding questions on corruption allegations and resorting to personal attacks instead. In a statement, the party said that whenever Vijay raises issues related to alleged corruption, DMK leaders fail to provide answers and instead target individuals personally.

The party further claimed that the opposition was uncomfortable responding to political criticism and had chosen to divert attention from the issues raised in the Assembly.

Also Read: Vijay's hand gesture steals the show in Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK walks out | WATCH