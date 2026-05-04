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Tamil Nadu Election Result: What happened in key seats such as Thiruvallur, Sulur, Pollachi and Dindigul?

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: The vote counting is underway for all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu after historic voter participation. These constituencies cut across regions, north, west, delta, and south, making them key battlegrounds that could influence the overall outcome in Tamil Nadu.

Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai.
Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai. Image Source : PTI
Chennai:

Counting of votes for all 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 is underway following polling held on April 23. The contest in Tamil Nadu has largely been between the INDIA bloc led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the NDA, spearheaded in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The state recorded an estimated overall turnout of 85.10 per cent, the highest since Independence. According to the Election Commission, the Karur constituency recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent, followed closely by Veerapandi constituency in Salem district, which registered 93.36 per cent voter turnout. The lowest turnout of 71.26 per cent was recorded in Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district.

The constituencies--Thiruvallur, Sulur, Pollachi, Dindigul, Aravakurichi, Thanjavur, and Rajapalayam-- span across regions-- north, west, delta, and south--making them crucial battlegrounds that could shape the overall mandate.

Here are the trends at these seven seats: 

Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party Margin of Vote
Thiruvallur T Arunkumar TVK  
Sulur NM Sukumar TVK  
Pollachi Pollachi V Jayaraman AIADMK  
Dindigul Nazeer Raja G TVK  
Aravakurichi Karthikeyan P TVK  
Thanjavur R Vijaysaravanan TVK  
Rajapalayam Jegadeshwari K TVK  

Each of these seats recorded impressively high polling percentages. Here is a look at the turnout recorded in the seven seats:

  • Thiruvallur: 89.49%
  • Sulur: 88.28%
  • Pollachi: 88.10%
  • Dindigul: 86.33%
  • Aravakurichi: 91.77%
  • Thanjavur: 77.53%
  • Rajapalayam: 84.39%

Exit Polls predictions for Tamil Nadu

Most exit polls on Wednesday (April 29) projected a victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026, with at least three agencies estimating that Chief Minister MK Stalin's party could secure between 122 and 145 seats. However, the Axis My India has offered a contrasting projection, suggesting that Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could win 98-120 seats in its debut election. If this projection holds, TVK could emerge as a decisive force in the final outcome. Meanwhile, AIADMK is being projected to win six to 66 Assembly seats.

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Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DMK Congress AIADMK BJP
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