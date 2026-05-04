Tamil Nadu Election Result: What happened in key seats such as Thiruvallur, Sulur, Pollachi and Dindigul?

Chennai:

Counting of votes for all 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 is underway following polling held on April 23. The contest in Tamil Nadu has largely been between the INDIA bloc led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the NDA, spearheaded in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The state recorded an estimated overall turnout of 85.10 per cent, the highest since Independence. According to the Election Commission, the Karur constituency recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent, followed closely by Veerapandi constituency in Salem district, which registered 93.36 per cent voter turnout. The lowest turnout of 71.26 per cent was recorded in Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district.

The constituencies--Thiruvallur, Sulur, Pollachi, Dindigul, Aravakurichi, Thanjavur, and Rajapalayam-- span across regions-- north, west, delta, and south--making them crucial battlegrounds that could shape the overall mandate.

Here are the trends at these seven seats:

Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party Margin of Vote Thiruvallur T Arunkumar TVK Sulur NM Sukumar TVK Pollachi Pollachi V Jayaraman AIADMK Dindigul Nazeer Raja G TVK Aravakurichi Karthikeyan P TVK Thanjavur R Vijaysaravanan TVK Rajapalayam Jegadeshwari K TVK

Each of these seats recorded impressively high polling percentages. Here is a look at the turnout recorded in the seven seats:

Thiruvallur: 89.49%

Sulur: 88.28%

Pollachi: 88.10%

Dindigul: 86.33%

Aravakurichi: 91.77%

Thanjavur: 77.53%

Rajapalayam: 84.39%

Exit Polls predictions for Tamil Nadu

Most exit polls on Wednesday (April 29) projected a victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026, with at least three agencies estimating that Chief Minister MK Stalin's party could secure between 122 and 145 seats. However, the Axis My India has offered a contrasting projection, suggesting that Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could win 98-120 seats in its debut election. If this projection holds, TVK could emerge as a decisive force in the final outcome. Meanwhile, AIADMK is being projected to win six to 66 Assembly seats.