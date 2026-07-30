Weekly Chicken biriyani in mid-day meal? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay considers big government schools meal upgrade

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government is considering a proposal to serve chicken biryani weekly in government schools under the mid-day meal scheme. As per sources, the proposal is under consideration by CM C. Joseph Vijay and a final decision has yet to be reached.

Earlier, School Education Minister Rajmohan said, "the Justice Party brought food, the Kamaraj rule made it a midday meal, Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) came and brought eggs into this, puratchithalaivar (M G Ramachandran) changed it to a nutritious meal, Amma (Jayalalithaa) came and brought eggs every week. I have put forward a request: why not serve chicken biriyani once a week?"

According to the minister, a formal request has been submitted to the chief minister who is currently reviewing the proposal. He also highlighted plans to revamp the existing school breakfast menu. Noting the current allocation of approximately Rs 15 per student, he said the government intends to replace repetitive items such as wheat and rava 'upma' with more nutritious and appetising alternatives, as reported by news agency PTI.

Similar incidents: Maharashtra FDA orders FSSAI licenses for school canteens

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned junk foods, ordered FSSAI licenses for operational school canteens, hostel kitchens, mid-day meal contractors. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced that the orders aim to build a healthy food culture among children.

Under the new guidelines, food items containing excess fat, trans fats, and high sugar will be banned within a 50-meter radius of schools; these includes ice cream, various sugary products, Vada Pav, sweets and cold drinks. "It is mandatory for every school to have a Food Safety Board and appoint a supervisor. We will inspect the food at every school and action will be taken in accordance with the rules," said FDA Commissioner.

Earlier, FDA suspended the food business licences of the Cricket Club of India (CCI), MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, and three other clubs in the city for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The FDA officials said that the CCI's kitchen lacked segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, and FDA inspectors also found a large number of cockroaches and flies near food handling and waste disposal areas.

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