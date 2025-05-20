Tamil Nadu: Three dead after wall collapses due to heavy rain in Madurai The Perungudi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the wall collapse.

Madurai:

Three people, including two women and a boy, died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in in Valaiyangulam village near Thirupparankundram in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Ammappillai (65), her grandson Veeramani (10), and their neighbour Vengatti (55).

According to Madurai District Superintendent of Police Arvind, the incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday on Muthalamman Kovil Street, while the victims were sitting and talking near the doorway of Ammappillai's house amid a power outage. While it was raining, a portion of the house wall suddenly collapsed on them.

Neighbors quickly contacted the 108 ambulance service, and the injured were rushed to Valaiyangulam Government Hospital for initial treatment. Despite the medical team's efforts, Vengatti succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Ammappillai and Veeramani were transferred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for advanced care, but both succumbed to their injuries later.

Following a complaint, the Perungudi Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala within the next four to five days, which is earlier than the usual onset date of June 1. Previously, the IMD had predicted the monsoon's arrival in Kerala by May 27.

If the monsoon arrives in Kerala as expected, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it began on May 23, according to IMD data. "Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 4-5 days," the IMD said in an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. The monsoon had set in over the southern state on May 30 last year, June 8 in 2023, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019, and May 29 in 2018.

(With agencies input)

