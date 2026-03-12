Vikravandi Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Vikravandi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 75 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Vikravandi is a general seat and not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The constituency is located in the Villupuram district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Vikravandi Assembly constituency comes under the Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, D Ravikumar of the VCK won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, N Pugazhenthi of the DMK won the seat by defeating R Muthamilselvan of the AIADMK with a margin of 9,573 votes.

Vikravandi constituency demographic profile

The Vikravandi Assembly constituency is a part of the Villupuram district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,34,841 voters in the Vikravandi constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,16,118 were male and 1,18,698 were female voters. 25 voters belonged to the third gender.

2344 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikravandi in 2021 was 217.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,619 voters in the Vikravandi constituency. Out of these, 1,09,298 were male and 1,09,298 female. 23 belonged to the third gender

Vikravandi Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vikravandi Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vikravandi Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vikravandi constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, N Pugazhenthi of the DMK won the seat by defeating R Muthamilselvan of the AIADMK by a margin of 9,573 votes. He polled 93,730 votes, while Muthamilselvan got 84,157 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rathamani K of the DMK won the seat by defeating Velu R of the ADMK with a margin of 6,912 votes.

Year Winner Party 2011 R. Ramamurthy Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam 2016 R. Muthamilselvan AIADMK 2021 N. Pugazhenthi DMK 2024 by-election Anniyur Siva DMK

Vikravandi voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency was 1,92,495, and the voter turnout was recorded at 82.53 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 1,78,637, and the voter turnout was 81.73 per cent.