Vijay's TVK demands complete scrapping of NEET, seeks state control over medical education

Chennai:

Amid student protests over NEET in the national capital, Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said that it was not just against irregularities, but wanted the medical entrance examination scrapped altogether. The party also demanded that states be given full powers over matters relating to medical education.

Uncompromising and firm stand: TVK

TVK reiterated that its position on the issue remains "firm and uncompromising", asserting that the national-level NEET examination for medical admissions should be scrapped. The party also called for education to be shifted from the Concurrent List to the State List of the Constitution, arguing that this would provide a long-term solution to the issue.

In a statement issued, the TVK said, "If there are any legal or procedural hurdles in doing so, a Special Concurrent List should be created as an interim measure until they are resolved to grant powers to state governments."

It said this would ensure that states have full authority over education, including medical education. "This is our vision for both a permanent and an interim solution. Our victorious leader (Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay) has already emphasised this," the party said.

TVK slams DMK for politics of deception

Without naming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the TVK took an apparent swipe at the ruling party, saying it would never engage in "deceptive politics" by making false promises to abolish NEET solely to secure votes.

The remark appeared to refer to the DMK's promise ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that it would scrap the national medical entrance examination after coming to power.

Beyond the NEET demand, TVK accused unnamed opposition figures of "putting their own label" on others' work, ideas and struggles. They also demanded that the opposition stop targeting the party.

The TVK's statement comes against the backdrop of criticism by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over the government's handling of rap singer 'Therukkural' Arivu, who has taken a strong stand against NEET.

Before being whisked away by the police, Arivu briefly raised anti-NEET slogans outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the Fort St George campus.

(With PTI inputs)

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