Actor-turned-politician Vijay has been declared the official chief ministerial candidate of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The announcement was made through a special resolution passed during the party's executive committee meeting.

TVK has also proposed to organise a large-scale state conference next month and plans to conduct public meetings across villages to spread its ideology among the people.