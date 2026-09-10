Vijay's TVK fields former AIADMK MLAs for Dharapuram, Madurantakam byelections

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday fielded former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama for byelections to Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively.

The polling for the byelections will be held on October 6 and the results will be declared on October 9. This will be the first electoral test for TVK after forming the government in the coastal state.

Kumaravel and Sathyabama had successfully contested the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections from Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively. However, after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -- which fielded I Parandaman from Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram -- was swept out of power and the TVK formed the government, Kumaravel and Sathyabama quit the AIADMK.

They joined the TVK later, forcing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to call a byelection. Later, Kumaravel was appointed as TVK's deputy general secretary, while Sathyabama was made the party's Tiruppur south-east district secretary.

Aim to woo voters in reserved seats

Citing party sources, news agency PTI reported that re-nominating Kumaravel and Sathyabama will help the TVK garner support in these reserved constituencies.

"I warmly appeal to all party functionaries and cadres to make victory their sole objective, campaign for our candidates and secure a historic victory for them," said Vijay, who is also TVK's founder and president, in a statement.

The TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls with 108 seats, but fell short of a simple majority, leaving Vijay dependent on Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties. On Wednesday, the Vijay-led alliance named itself as the "Secular Social Justice Victory", declaring the chief minister as its leader.

The alliance has said it would oppose communal forces at every level and will also function in the union territory (UT) of Puducherry, while adding that secularism and social justice will be its primary principles. "Wherever secularism and social justice are there, victory is always there and it is for the people," Aadhav Arjuna, senior TVK leader and Tamil Nadu's Public Works Minister, said.

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