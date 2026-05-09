Vijay's bodyguard posts cryptic note amid suspense over Tamil Nadu govt formation: 'Bigger picture unfolding'

New Delhi:

Actor turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is continuing efforts to secure the numbers required to form the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

Vijay, accompanied by senior TVK leaders, submitted letters of support from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Lok Bhavan in Chennai as part of the government formation process.

Bodyguard’s cryptic posts spark speculation

Amid the political uncertainty, one of Vijay’s bodyguards, Aroon Suresh, shared cryptic messages on social media urging supporters to remain calm and hopeful.

In an Instagram story, he wrote, “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay patient… the bigger picture is unfolding. Happy day.”

Earlier, he had posted another message saying, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles,” while also adding in Tamil, “Confident a irunga, nallathe nadakkum,” which translates to “Stay confident, good things will happen.”

TVK still short of majority mark

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party or alliance requires the support of 118 MLAs to form the government.

TVK won 108 seats on its own in its maiden Assembly election, but the effective tally was reduced after Vijay became obligated to vacate one of the two constituencies he won. The party has since been trying to secure support from smaller parties and former allies of the DMK-led alliance to bridge the gap.

The Congress became the first major party to officially support TVK after distancing itself from the DMK-led alliance.

However, the party attached a key political condition to its support, stating that TVK must keep “communal forces” away from the alliance, in an apparent reference to the BJP-led NDA.

Also read: Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE