Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court over Cauvery river dispute with Karnataka

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, moved the Supreme Court on Monday over the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka. The state government sought immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.

Counsel B Karunakaran, who was representing the Tamil Nadu government, confirmed the filing of the petition, alleging the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as that released by its neighbour Karnataka was far less. As per the official release, Vijay asked the state government to move the Apex Court over the Cauvery water dispute. On the other hand, protests broke out in Karnataka a few days ago over the water release order.

TN alleges much less water released of the mandated share

The CWRC held a meeting on July 28, 2026, and asked Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days starting July 29. The order was upheld by the CWMA later. However, the Tamil Nadu government said that the actual inflow at Biligundlu from July 29 to August 2 ranged between 158 and 550 cusecs, much lower than what the authorities had ordered.

The press release from the Tamil Nadu government mentioned that the combined total storage in the reservoirs in Karnataka as of August 3 was 77.537 TMC and that it would have no issues in releasing Tamil Nadu's due share proportionately. It added that following the rains in the catchment areas in the KRS and Kabini dams in Karnataka, the released water at Biligundlu should be 26.954 TMC.

"Accordingly, the Cauvery Water Management Authority order allocating 4.536 TMC is very less," the release added. The release added that Karnataka "failed" to share the due share of water of Tamil Nadu and the quantum was 26.954 TMC.

DMK moved the SC over Cauvery row

Meanwhile, the main opposition in the state, DMK, approached the Supreme Court and sought instructions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of the due share of Cauvery water to the state. It said that Karnataka must strictly follow the apex court's final 2018 verdict. The opposition asked the government to comply with the directions issued by the CWMA.

"Direct the State of Karnataka / Respondent No.1 to forthwith and fully implement the direction of the CWRC dated July 28, 2026, as affirmed by the CWMA on July 30, 2026, by ensuring a flow of 3,500 cusecs per day at Biligundlu for the period of 15 days commencing from date of the order passed by this Hon'ble Court, and to make good the shortfall in compliance from July 29, 2026 onwards," the DMK said in its plea.

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