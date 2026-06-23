Vijay's hand gesture steals the show in Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK walks out | WATCH

Chennai:

A dramatic moment in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday grabbed attention after Chief Minister Vijay appeared to recreate a hand gesture that many on social media linked to a viral move previously made by DMK leader and former CM MK Stalin. As Vijay made the gesture during his speech, MLAs from the treasury benches responded with applause. However, it remains unclear whether the chief minister was intentionally referring to Stalin's viral gesture or simply making a spontaneous movement while speaking.

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Assembly session turns heated

The exchange took place during the motion of thanks to the Governor's address. The atmosphere quickly became tense as DMK leaders repeatedly interrupted Vijay's speech and accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of political opportunism.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker JCD Prabhakar and ruling party members to allow the chief minister to continue, the confrontation intensified and eventually led to a walkout by DMK legislators.

Vijay targets DMK over alleged party funds

During his address, Vijay launched a sharp attack on the opposition, alleging that the DMK was collecting money in the name of party funds. He asserted that his government would not misuse public money and said corruption cases would be pursued strictly, regardless of who was involved.

Vijay also responded to accusations that TVK had persuaded former allies of the Secular Progressive Alliance to join the ruling camp. Referring to parties such as the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League, he argued that they had made their political decisions independently and questioned why the opposition was blaming the government for those choices.

The chief minister also pushed back against opposition criticism on issues such as crime and drug abuse.

He said the government remained committed to tackling narcotics and ensuring women's safety, while accusing the opposition of using these issues mainly for political attacks rather than raising genuine concerns.

Why is Vijay's hand gesture being compared with Stalin?

The gesture that sparked comparisons dates back to earlier this year when MK Stalin was seen raising his hand while leaving the DMK headquarters after seat-sharing talks with Congress.

The clip quickly went viral, with many social media users interpreting it as a signal that negotiations had been successfully concluded. Stalin later clarified that the gesture was spontaneous and was simply his way of indicating that the talks had ended after reporters repeatedly questioned him about the negotiations.

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