Vijay elected as TVK legislature party leader in Tamil Nadu, party says 'won't beg for alliances'

New Delhi:

The meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has concluded, and Vijay has been unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party in Tamil Nadu, according to sources. Sources say that during the meeting, the issue of forming a government with a shortfall in numbers was discussed in detail. It was clearly stated that the party will not compromise on self-respect or “aatma-samman” in its political approach. Moreover, TVK leaders reportedly agreed that the party will not seek support aggressively or “go begging” to any political party.

TVK’s strong electoral performance

TVK has emerged as a major political force in its first major electoral test, delivering a surprise result in Tamil Nadu politics.

The party won 110 in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, strengthening his political debut. With nearly 35% vote share, TVK came close to the majority mark of 118 seats needed to form government.

The election saw a major shift in the state’s political landscape, with traditional dominance of Dravidian parties being challenged. While the DMK and AIADMK remained key players, TVK’s entry has reshaped the competition.

With Vijay now leading the legislative party, all eyes are on how TVK navigates the next phase whether it forms alliances, receives outside support, or attempts to build a government on its own terms.