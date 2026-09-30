Vijay says TVK has no place for monarchy or family rule: 'People placed their trust in us'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, while addressing an election rally in Dharapuram, said his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had entered politics to serve the people and not to establish a monarchy or family rule. He said the people had entrusted TVK with the responsibility of running the government in the 2026 Assembly elections and that his government would work to uphold their trust.

Vijay was campaigning in support of the TVK candidate in the Dharapuram Assembly by-election. Voting in Dharapuram is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.

'Some feel we have forgotten the people's mandate'

Vijay said some people believe that his party has forgotten the mandate given by voters in the 2026 elections. He said such people still believe that they are in power, that their family continues to run the government and that the people remain under their control.

"We have not forgotten that in the 2026 elections, people voted for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and removed the DMK from power," Vijay said.

'There is no thought of monarchy in our minds'

Vijay said several promises made to the people were being fulfilled within a short period of his government taking charge. He said there was no thought of monarchy or rule by a king in the party. "We have entered politics for the people and want to repay the debt of gratitude for the trust they have placed in us," he said, adding that his government would work to maintain that trust.

Vijay had recently drawn attention after fulfilling his promise to gift 22-carat gold rings to newborn babies under the 'Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram' scheme.

Pledge for corruption-free administration

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government's work and said it was committed to ensuring an administration free from corruption and bribery.

Vijay said the government had been working towards this objective since the day it assumed office. He also said 717 TASMAC liquor shops located near schools and religious places had been shut.

Free electricity, women's safety and anti-drug measures

Vijay said the state was providing free electricity for consumption of up to 200 units. He also highlighted the 'Singapen' special task force formed for women's safety, saying 2,546 new posts had been created under the initiative.

He further said special units had been established across Tamil Nadu's 37 districts and nine municipal corporations to tackle drug-related activities. According to Vijay, a total of 65 teams are working on preventing drug-related activities.

Milk procurement price hiked by Rs 6 per litre

Vijay said the procurement price of milk from farmers had been increased by Rs 6 per litre. He also spoke about the implementation of the 'Thaimaman Thanga Modhiram' scheme from September 28.

The Chief Minister said the 'Vettri Payanam' scheme, under which women will be provided free bus travel in Tamil Nadu, will be implemented across the state from October 2. According to the government, the initiative aims to make public transport more accessible to women.

Polling for the Dharapuram Assembly by-election will take place on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9. Vijay's rally was held in support of the TVK candidate as campaigning for the by-election intensifies.

(With inputs from ANI)

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