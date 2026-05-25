Video of laughing officials during Coimbatore girl murder briefing goes viral, sparks anger

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government is facing sharp criticism after two separate videos showed a state minister and senior police officials smiling during media interactions related to the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore’s Sulur area. The controversy has triggered outrage on social media and added political pressure on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The first controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana was seen smiling while responding to questions from reporters about the case. During the interaction, the minister declined to answer questions related to the murder and said she would only respond to “administrative questions”. The BJP alleged that her conduct appeared insensitive given the seriousness of the crime.

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam criticised the minister, saying the visuals reflected poorly on the state government’s response to the incident.

Another video shows senior police officials smiling

Soon after the minister’s video triggered controversy, another clip surfaced online showing senior police officials smiling during a joint press conference on the case. The video showed RV Ramya Bharathi along with Coimbatore Range DIG P Saminathan and Coimbatore SP Allatipalli Pavan Kumar Reddy during the media briefing.

The visuals quickly went viral, drawing angry reactions online. Several social media users questioned the behaviour of the officials during a discussion on the murder of a child.

Social media outrage grows

Many users called the visuals “insensitive” and “shocking”, with some demanding action against the officials involved. One user wrote that the officers appeared to be “cracking jokes” while discussing a horrific crime, while another said the incident reflected a lack of seriousness towards the victim and her family.

Some users also questioned the overall handling of the case, saying the visuals had damaged public confidence. At the same time, a few people argued that officials working in high-pressure environments can sometimes appear emotionally detached due to repeated exposure to traumatic incidents.

Responding to the backlash, Minister Keerthana said her expression was being “deliberately twisted for political motives”. In a post on X, she clarified that she smiled only after the media interaction had ended and said it was not connected to any question about the murder case.

Calling the crime “heinous”, the minister said the government acted quickly after the incident came to light. She said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay immediately ordered action and multiple special teams were formed to investigate the case.

According to the minister, police examined more than 250 CCTV recordings and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

What is the Coimbatore case?

Police said the 10-year-old girl went missing while playing outside her house in Sulur on May 21. A complaint was later registered, following which special teams were formed to trace her. Investigators identified the main accused as 33-year-old K Karthi, who allegedly knew the victim’s family. He was later arrested from a hideout in an apartment complex. Another accused was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy.

The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay described the crime as “horrific” and said such acts would not be tolerated. He assured strict punishment against those involved in the case.