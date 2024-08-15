Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh man detained at Chennai airport after used bullets found in his handbag

According to Chennai airport officials, the UP man told the interrogators that he was not aware of the used shells in his bag and that the bag belonged to his brother who was serving in the Army.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chennai Updated on: August 15, 2024 17:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh man detained at Chennai airport, up man detained at airport after used bullets found i
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Planes parked in bays at Chennai Airport.

A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was detained today (August 15) by the Chennai airport authorities after three used bullets were obtained from his hand baggage. The passenger was detained when he reached the airport to travel to Delhi on an Indigo flight.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, during the screening of his bag, found three used 8mm bullets in it. He was immediately detained and on questioning, he said that he was a teacher in Uttar Pradesh and that he had reached the city to visit his son who was a student in a private college in Chennai.

Interrogation underway 

However, security officers cancelled his ticket and he is being interrogated for the veracity of his statement. A thorough background check of the passenger is also being done. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the security at Chennai airport was beefed up.

40 live bullets received from Tamil actor-turned-politician's handbag

It may be recalled that a few months ago, 40 live bullets were received from the hand baggage of Tamil actor-turned-politician and AIADMK leader, Karunas. The actor-politician was travelling to Tiruchi from Chennai and his hand baggage triggered an alarm during the security check and authorities stopped him.

On inspection, authorities found two boxes containing 0.32 calibre ammunition. Karunas told authorities that he was in procession of a valid gun licence and that he was fully aware of the regulations in carrying bullets in the bag, adding that he failed to remove the bullets from his bag as he was in a hurry.

However, he was not allowed to travel by air and had to travel by road to Tiruchi.

