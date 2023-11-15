Watch | MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi rides bike as DMK flags off youth wing rally from Kanyakumari

Follow us on Image Source : ANI DMK Youth Wing bike campaign rally

Tamil Nadu: The DMK Youth Wing on Wednesday flagged off its bike campaign rally from Kanyakumari on the occasion of the party's young wing conference.

Tamil Nadu sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin drove the bike and inaugurated the rally.

In another development, the ruling DMK's official organ 'Murasoli' alleged that Governor RN Ravi's speeches in public were an attempt to position himself as a guard of 'Sanatana'.

Such speeches of Governor Ravi on ideological lines are only 'propaganda' against social justice, the Tamil daily alleged.

In an editorial that explained the background to the DMK regime recently approaching the Supreme Court accusing the Raj Bhavan of sitting over bills passed by the assembly, Murasoli said the apex court has done some tough talking in the matter related to governors.

Ever since Ravi assumed office as Governor, the daily said, the kind of trouble he has been causing to the DMK regime is not small.

The write-up, among other things, underlined the 12 pending bills, 4 official orders and a file related to the premature release of 54 prisoners.

Murasoli said that speeches made by Ravi in public deserve to be dismissed as "gibberish" and it was his attempt to position himself as a "philosophical scholar" and a guard of 'Sanatana' and a guide to it as well.

